UNPROCESSED Share Music Video For New Single "Blackbone"

Boundary-pushing German progressive metal quartet, Unprocessed, have dropped the second single off their upcoming studio album. The new song, “Blackbone”, is out today and accompanied by a music video.

The band’s third full-length LP, ...and everything in between, will see an independent release on December 1. Last month, Unprocessed turned the internet on its head with the record’s lead off single, “Thrash”. The track has been lighting up the metal reaction community on YouTube with its bold and uncompromising marriage of the styles and textures that have made Unprocessed a standout among fans of daring, highly technical guitar work.

Commenting on “Blackbone”, Unprocessed shares: “‘Blackbone’ is a modern metal hymn with signature Unprocessed riffs, a big chorus, a brutal breakdown, and one of Manuel’s epic guitar solos. The song is about the inter dialogue one has with their inner child that’s forever present. It speaks of the longing to be brought back to the times of being carefree and just living the day, as well as the anger that comes with the dawning realization that those times will unlikely ever return.”

Inspired by the emotions conjured from their own personal experiences, Unprocessed have channeled raw visceral power through their musical talent to create their new album, ...and everything in between. Never before could one have considered a band being likened to artists as extreme as The Dillinger Escape Plan, Polyphia, and Bring Me The Horizon, yet Unprocessed have done it. This is futuristic thrash metal.

On ...and everything in between, the band are "taking all influences and combining them into an ultimate evolution of everything Unprocessed has ever been, while still adding a new flavour and style to the mix. Epic riffs with intricate licks and mind-bending rhythms, brutal breakdowns, epic guitar solos and big and catchy choruses.

"...and everything in between can quite literally be described as everything in between the extremes of life. Dealing with anger, sorrow, nostalgia, love and fear the album reflects on the different shades of a personality that everyone is made out of (e.g. there is evil in everyone)."

Tracklisting:

“Hell”

“Lore”

“Thrash”

“Blackbone”

“Die On The Cross Of The Martyr” (feat. Polyphia’s Scott LePage)

“Glass”

“Abysm”

“I Wish I Wasn’t”

“Purgatory”

“Thrash” video:

(Photo - Sönke Dannemann)