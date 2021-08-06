UNTO OTHERS Announce New Album Strength; “Downtown” Single Streaming

Portland, Oregon’s Unto Others have announced details of their new album Strength, which will be released September 24 on Roadrunner Records and is available for pre-order today. The band have also shared the new song, “Downtown” which is streaming today on all platforms and joined by an official music video directed by Brock Grossl. Find preorder options here.

Unto Others’ vocalist / guitarist Gabriel Franco elaborated on the genesis of Strength sharing, “I wish I could say it came to me like a bolt of lightning, but the record was a process. A challenging process, to write, record and mix. It was 10 months from beginning to end, and the most time I’ve ever spent on an album. You can decide if that's good or bad. Arthur did a great job giving the record an organic heavy sound and it was a privilege to work with him. What we have at the end is something I am extremely proud of, for better or worse, and a constant reminder to myself that we don't do things because they are easy, we do them because they are hard.”

Produced and mixed by Arthur Rizk, Strength was recorded between June 2020 and April 2021 at Redwood Studio in Philadelphia, PA and Falcon Studios in Portland, OR. The forthcoming release marks Unto Others’ debut album on Roadrunner Records and the follow-up to their critically acclaimed 2019 LP Mana. Strength also features the single “When Will Gods Work Be Done” which arrived earlier this summer alongside news of the band’s signing.

Comprised of Gabriel Franco (Vocals / Guitar), Brandon Hill (Bass), Sebastian Silva (Guitar), and Colin Vranizan (Drums), Unto Others formed in Portland, OR in 2017 and quickly made waves out of the Pacific Northwest under their previous band name Idle Hands. Following 2018’s Don’t Waste Your Time EP, they released their debut full-length album Mana in 2019 to widespread acclaim. Unto Others joined King Diamond and Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats on a sold-out coast-to-coast tour across North America in support of Mana and returned in 2020 with the surprise release of Don’t Waste Your Time II.

Next up, Unto Others will join Behemoth, Arch Enemy, and Carcass for a massive European fall tour, kicking off September 28 in Dublin, Ireland and running for six weeks through November 7 at Rockefeller in Oslo, Norway.

Tracklisting:

“Heroin”

“Downtown”

“When Will Gods Work Be Done”

“No Children Laughing Now”

“Destiny”

“Little Bird”

“Why”

“Just A Matter Of Time”

“Hell Is For Children”

“Summer Lightning”

“Instinct”

“Strength”

“Downtown” video:

“When Will Gods Work Be Done”:

(Top photo by: Peter Beste)