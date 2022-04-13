UNTO OTHERS Release "Heroin" Music Video

Portland, Oregon’s Unto Others have shared an official music video for “Heroin”, the opening track from their new album, Strength. Directed by Zev Deans (Ghost, Gojira), the “Heroin” music video can be viewed below.

Unto Others vocalist / guitarist Gabriel Franco commented on the genesis of “Heroin” explaining, “Finally giving this song its moment in the sun. This one was a weird one to write in that it just kind of happened in a couple hours. but was a solid accident. It has now become one of my favorite tracks on the record. Zev and team knocked it out of the park”

Tracklisting:

“Heroin”

“Downtown”

“When Will Gods Work Be Done”

“No Children Laughing Now”

“Destiny”

“Little Bird”

“Why”

“Just A Matter Of Time”

“Hell Is For Children”

“Summer Lightning”

“Instinct”

“Strength”

"Heroin" video:

“Downtown” video:

“When Will Gods Work Be Done”:

Next week, Unto Others will kick off a massive North American tour alongside Arch Enemy, Carcass, and Napalm Death. The coast-to-coast run gets underway April 16 at Tempe, Arizona’s Marquee Theatre and will see the band making stops in major markets across the continent including Atlanta, Toronto, New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.

(Photo - Peter Beste)