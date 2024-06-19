UNTO OTHERS Release "Raigeki" Single And Lyric Video

Portland, Oregon's Unto Others have spent their seasons in the abyss and arise from the other side with streams of harsh light breaking through their darkened gothic and classic metal motifs. The band emerged in 2017, turning heads with the Don't Waste Your Time EP (under their previous moniker Idle Hands), followed by the beloved 2019 full length Mana and 2021's heavy hitting Strength LP.

Last month, Unto Others made their long-awaited return with a new single and music video for "Butterfly". Now, they reappear with "Raigeki", which arrives alongside an electrifying lyric video directed by Zev Deans.

Of the song, the band's Gabriel Franco comments: "War and death and suicide and planes and explosions, I've been told we are a goth / metal band, those topics tick all the boxes I think. 'Raigeki' is about The Kamikaze, the Floating Chrysanthemum, the last gasp of a conflict. It's all very metal."

Stream/download the single here, and watch the lyric video below:

See Unto Others on tour across the globe this summer and fall and look for more exciting news to surface soon. Buy tickets here.

August

1 - Copenhagen, DK - Stengade

2 - Wacken, DE - Wacken Open Air

3 - Munster, DE - Zappenduster Festival

4 - Berlin, DE - SO 36

5 - Gdynia, PL - Klub Ucho

6 - Poznan, PL - 2Progi

8 - Villena, ES - Leyendas Del Rock Festival

9 - Jaromer, CZ - Brutal Assault Festival

10 - Schlotheim, DE - Party San Open Air

11 - Kortrijk, BE - Alcatraz Music Festival

13 - Fontaneto D'agogna, IT - Phenomenon

14 - Dornbirn, AT - Conrad Sohm

15 - Munich, DE - Backstage

16 - Gyöngyös, HU - Fekete Zaj Festival

17 - Hamburg, DE - Bambi Galore

18 - Eindhoven, NL - Dynamo Metal Fest

October

28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater *

29 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre *

30 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *

November

1 - Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre *

2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory *

3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot *

5 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre *

7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

8 - St Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre *

10 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre *

11 - Toronto, ON - History *

13 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *

14 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole *

15 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre *

16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom At Manhattan Center *

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall *

19 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theater *

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

21 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater *

22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore *

23 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore *

24 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live *

26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *

29 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues *

30 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre *

December

1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum *

3 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall *

4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion *

6 - Albuquerque, NM - REVEL *

7 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre *

9 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre *

10 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues *

11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

13 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield *

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium *

* with W.A.S.P.

Unto Others lineup:

Gabriel Franco - Vocals, Guitars

Sebastian Silva - Guitars

Brandon Hill - Bass

Colin Vranizan - Drums

(Photo - Artur Tarczewski)