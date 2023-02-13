UNTO OTHERS Releases New EP Strength II ...Deep Cuts

Portland-based goth metallers Unto Others announce the release of Strength II ...Deep Cuts, out now worldwide via Lone Fir Records and Eisenwald.

Produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy, Ghostmane), the six-track record is a collection of previously unreleased songs meant for the band's 2021 Roadrunner Records debut, Strength.

Frontman Gabriel Franco comments: “We wanted to do a double LP with Strength back in 2021, considering we had like 25 demos when we first met up with Arthur. However, the label made us whittle it down to fit on a standard LP. So we had to make the tough decision to cut a few songs we really liked. These were by no means 'duds,' in my opinion, they hold their weight with the rest of the songs on Strength. We just had to make the most cohesive record we could. In the end, I think these songs will shine better this way, and I’m glad to finally have them out.”

Tracklisting:

"Sailing In The Darkness"

"The Fire Of Youth"

"Over Western Shores"

"Passion Rules The Game" (Scorpions cover)

"Change Of Heart" (Demo)

"When The Hammer Strikes" (Demo)

"Over Western Shores" audio stream:

Catch Unto Others live on March 25th in Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall as part of Hell's Heroes V.