UNTO OTHERS Shares “Suicide Today” Music Video

Portland, Oregon's Unto Others spent their seasons in the abyss and arise from the other side with their third full-length Never, Neverland, out today via Century Media.

The record is equally drey while never letting go of the energy and darkness that is Unto Others; one that owes as much to The Cure as it does to self-professed influences like The Sisters of Mercy and Iron Maiden. Simply put: this is the record where Unto Others prove themselves far more than just a one-trick, blackened steed, but instead, a band on the verge of something wickedly terrible and utterly timeless.

To celebrate Never, Neverland's release, Unto Others have shared an electrifying performance video for album single "Suicide Today." Gabriel Franco comments, "The song is about bad decisions, and how they can proliferate into a hard life, or a sad death. Living in a big city, you see a lot of sadness and despair. So much you can bathe in it if you want. I used to be fascinated with these things, and it comes out in a lot of our music. But I as I get older I am more interested in the silver linings that surround it all. The beauty of someone lending a helping hand, or a simple kind gesture. These are the ways one person can make a difference. 'Suicide Today' is a positive song. I hope someone who needs it can take something from it worthwhile."

Never, Neverland also marks a new epoch for Unto Others (rounded out by guitarist Sebastian Silva, bassist Brandon Hill and drummer Colin Vranizan). Having emerged in 2017, the band turned heads with the Don't Waste Your Time EP, followed by the beloved 2019 full length Mana and 2021's heavy hitting Strength LP. Now, Unto Others build upon the seductive and beguiling foundation they've hewn out of a bedrock of goth, classic rock, punk, black metal and heavy metal.

Bringing in producer Tom Dalgety for Never, Neverland was a welcome change for Franco and crew. The results of the month spent in Portland’s Falcon Studios (where they recorded Mana) with Dalgety deliver majestically on Unto Others’ shadowy promise— guitars swell and thrash with color and shape while a newfound confidence and dimension creeps into Gabe’s vocals. Never, Neverland weaves a spell of its own and cements Unto Others as the reflectively-bespeckled visage of goth today.

Order on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Butterfly”

“Momma Likes The Door Closed”

“Angel Of The Night”

“Suicide Today”

“Sunshine”

“Glass Slippers”

“Fame”

“When The Kids Get Caught”

“Flatline”

“Time Goes On”

“Cold World”

“I Am The Light”

“Farwell”

“Raigeki 雷撃”

“Hoops”

“Never, Neverland”

“Pet Sematary” (Bonus cover version)

"Momma Likes The Door Closed":

"Angel Of The Night":

“Raigeki 雷撃” video:

See Unto Others on tour across the globe this fall. Buy tickets here.

Unto Others lineup:

Gabriel Franco - Vocals, Guitars

Sebastian Silva - Guitars

Brandon Hill - Bass

Colin Vranizan - Drums

(Photo - Artur Tarczewski)