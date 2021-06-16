UNTO OTHERS Sign To Roadrunner, Release "When Will Gods Work Be Done" Single And Video

Portland, Oregon’s Unto Others (formerly Idle Hands) have announced their signing to Roadrunner Records and have shared a brand new single, "When Will Gods Work Be Done". Produced and mixed by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Code Orange), "When Will Gods Work Be Done" is available now on all streaming platforms and is joined by an official music video directed by Brock Grossl, which can be viewed below.

Commenting on the new track and news of the signing, frontman/guitarist Gabriel Franco remarked, “Our last full length came out over two years ago and much has changed, including the band and I, our name, etc... so I consider this a reintroduction of ‘us’ to those who connected with our music in the past, as well as a debut for the many who haven't. We did our best, and that's all we can do. So out of the frying pan, and into the fire, I think we have all been frying long enough."

Roadrunner Records SVP of A&R, Dave Rath adds, “Having Unto Others join us at Roadrunner Records feels like a ‘welcome home’ to a family member we’ve been waiting for - for a very long time. Unto Others’ innovative combination of goth, rock and metal brings the genre to entirely new and unique places. They are pushing the genre beyond the expected to create a blend of heavy, dark, melodic songs combined with traditional metal we haven’t heard in quite some time. We are incredibly excited for this band to be part of the label’s storied legacy.”

Comprised of Gabriel Franco (Vocals / Guitar), Brandon Hill (Bass), Sebastian Silva (Guitar), and Colin Vranizan (Drums), Unto Others formed in Portland, OR in 2017 and quickly made waves out of the Pacific Northwest under their previous band name, Idle Hands. Following 2018’s Don’t Waste Your Time EP, they released their debut full-length album Mana in 2019.

Unto Others joined King Diamond and Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats on a sold-out, coast-to-coast tour across North America in support of Mana and returned in 2020 with the surprise release of Don’t Waste Your Time II.

Next up, Unto Others will join Behemoth, Arch Enemy and Carcass for a massive European fall tour, kicking off on September 28 in Dublin, Ireland and running for six weeks through November 7 at Rockefeller in Oslo, Norway.