UNTO OTHERS Signs To Century Media Records

Unto Others has announced they are joining forces with Century Media Records.

Born from the Portland metal underground, this gothic-metal-tinged rock band, formerly known as Idle Hands, is set to unleash their sonic prowess worldwide.

With international acclaim, a killer 2021 LP, Strength, and tours alongside legends like King Diamond, Arch Enemy and Behemoth, their vampiric swagger is unstoppable. Exciting times ahead as they hit the studio with producer Tom Dalgety for their Century Media debut, slated for 2024.

The band states:

"Century Media is a well-established, professional and highly respected label that has graciously given us free artistic reign over our music, enabling a beautiful progression from our last album into this one. You can expect a slew of new music from us in 2024 and touring dates in USA, Europe, UK and wherever we can get as soon as we can get. We are happy to get out in front of you all in the coming year with a world class label and team at our backs."

“We’ve been fans of Unto Others from their earliest recordings,” adds Century Media Vice President of A&R, Mike Gitter. “Their sound and presence are unlike anything on the current rock and metal landscape – it’s as heartfelt and evocative as it is totally badass.”