Update: Former RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Guitarist JOSH KLINGHOFFER To Be Arraigned Thursday On Charges Related To Fatal Collision

Back in July, TMZ reported that former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist, Josh Klinghoffer, was being sued for wrongful death and for allegedly being behind the wheel of a car that ran over and killed a pedestrian.

According to KTLA, Klinghoffer is scheduled to be arraigned on a misdemeanor manslaughter charge Thursday (September 26) in connection with a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

Klinghoffer is charged with hitting and killing Israel Sanchez on Meridian Avenue near West Main Street in Alhambra, California on March 18. Klinghoffer is also facing a civil lawsuit filed by Sanchez’s family.

Read the full story at KTLA.com.