Update: GENE SIMMONS Is OK - "Extreme Humidity, Bad Food, And A Stage Full Of Fire Don't Mix Well"

KISS launched the Brazilian leg of their End Of The Road tour last night (Wednesday, April 12) at Arena da Amazônia in Manaus. Gene Simmons was forced to perform part of the band's set sitting down, after he fell ill during the concert. Read the report from Brazilian news site G1 here.

Christina Vitagliano, the founder of KISS Monster Mini Golf in Las Vegas, as well as the coordinator at Gene Simmons Axe Ltd., has issued an update regarding Gene's condition.

Says Christina via Facebook: "Hey everyone, The big guy is ok! Apparently, extreme humidity, bad food, and a stage full of fire don't mix well when you're dressed head-to-toe in a Demon costume. All is good. Gene's tough!" 🤟🏻



Gene Simmons, baixista e vocalista do Kiss, passa mal e show é brevemente interrompido na Arena da Amazônia. pic.twitter.com/nphJEj1PQo— A Crítica (@ACritica) April 13, 2023



