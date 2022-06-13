Update: OZZY OSBOURNE's Surgery Today Is "To Remove And Realign Pins In His Neck And Back"

Last week (June 8) on Britain's "The Talk", Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, revealed that her husband will be undergoing a "very major operation" today, Monday, June 13. "I have to be there," said Sharon. "It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

According to Page Six, Ozzy's surgery is to remove and realign pins in his neck and back. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home.

The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. He’s been in a lot of pain.”

Ozzy suffered injuries during a quad biking accident in 2003, exacerbated in 2019 by a fall at his LA home that required 15 screws to be inserted in his spine.

“I came down really, really hard,” he told Rolling Stone. “I went slam - on my face.” He had gotten up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom and tripped in the dark.

The injury sustained and subsequent surgery - which included a two-month recovery - to ease the pain forced the rock star to reschedule all of his 2019 live dates on the No More Tours 2 Tour.

The singer said the surgery left him with nerve damage, and in 2020 he revealed a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. “I’m not dying from Parkinson’s. I’ve been working with it most of my life,” he said.

Best wishes to Ozzy for a successful surgery, from everyone here at BraveWords. Stay tuned for updates.

Ozzy took to social media in early April to share the news that he has completed work on his new studio album, the follow-up to 2020’s Ordinary Man.

"I'm so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” he wrote on Facebook. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its' upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."

Guesting on a recent episode of The Graham Norton Radio Show, Sharon revealed that Ozzy's new album is due to be released in September. The interview with Sharon begins at the 35:23 mark on the player below.





Continuing his long association with Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde features on the singer's forthcoming album, alongside three legends in Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Tony Iommi.

Asked if he was blown away when he found out he would be co-starring alongside Clapton, Beck and Iommi, Zakk tells Guitar World: "Yeah! I was shocked when I heard it was happening and even more when I heard what they played. They’d already recorded their parts so I ended up re-recording rhythm tracks underneath what they’d done at my home studio. It came out awesome."

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith revealed that he also plays on Osbourne's forthcoming album, reprising his role from 2020's Ordinary Man record. He also names some of the other musicians due to appear on the album. Check out the interview below.

Smith: "We've got Robert Trujillo (Metallica) playing on some songs, who's been in Ozzy's band. Duff's (McKagan / Guns N' Roses) on a couple again. Tony Iommi and Ozzy have never collaborated outside of Black Sabbath; Tony sent us a bunch of riffs and we took what we thought was the best of 'em, which was fucking great. So Andy (Watt / guitars, producer) on the bass doing fucking great. It's fucking got everything. It's got all the stuff that you would want. Ozzy loves it.

Then Eric Clapton plays a fucking wah-wah Cream-type solo. Then Jeff Beck is on two songs. Mike McCready's (Pearl Jam) on a track. Josh Homme, my neighbor from Queens Of The Stone Age, solos on a track, and then Zakk Wylde is on the record as well, all over it. So it's like if you're a guitar player... pretty fucking good."