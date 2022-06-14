Update: THE ROLLING STONES To Resume Tour On June 21 In Milan

The Rolling Stones launched their 60th anniversary tour on June 1 at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Yesterday, the band announced that last night's (June 13) scheduled concert Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands had been postponed after frontman, Mick Jagger, tested positive for COVID-19.

The band have since issued the following update: "The Rolling Stones have been forced to postpone their upcoming concert in Bern, Switzerland at Wankdorf Stadium on Friday, June 17, following Mick Jagger testing positive for COVID.

"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for this postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.

"The Stones Milan show on Tuesday, June 21 at San Siro Stadium goes ahead and will take place as scheduled.

"The Bern show will be rescheduled for a later date. Ticket holders should retain their tickets. Tickets for the June 17 performance will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Reschedule details will be announced as soon as available.



The Rolling Stones' upcoming tour dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

June

21 - San Siro Stadium - Milan, Italy

25 - American Express Presents Bst Hyde Park - London, UK

July

3 - American Express Presents Bst Hyde Park - London, UK

11 - King Baudouin Stadium - Brussels, Belgium

15 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austria

19 - Groupama Stadium - Lyon, France

23 - Hippodrome Parislongchamp - Paris, France

27 - Veltins-arena - Gelsenkirchen, Germany

31 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden