UPON WINGS Launch Video For New Single "Eternal Way" Feat. PRIMAL FEAR Vocalist RALF SCHEEPERS

Symphonic metal outfit, Upon Wings, has debuted the music video for their new song, "Eternal Way", feat. Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear, Gamma Ray) and Max Georgiev, lead touring guitarist for Falling In Reverse. Watch below, and stream/download the single here.

The idea to have Scheepers guest on the track came about as Upon Wings was wrapping up recording sessions for "Eternal Way".

"Ralf Scheepers has such a grand voice and was a delight to work with, so it was truly a pleasure and honor to have him on this Upon Wings song," frontwoman Anne Autumn said. "Max Georgiev's guitar solo adds an incredible touch, as well."

Kevin Jardine of Slaves On Dope produced, mixed, and performed additional guitars on the album's title track, and Peter Tzaferis of the band performed drums. Grammy Award-winning producer Glenn Brown mastered the song.

Anne Erickson (Upon Wings) is a classically-trained vocalist who was inspired to start a band after hearing the operatic vocals of Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson and Judas Priest's Rob Halford.