UPON WINGS Release New Single "Broken Wings"; Audio

Michigan's Upon Wings and vocalist/songwriter, Anne Erickson, have released a new single, "Broken Wings, an enchanting, gothic ballad about the fear of losing one's soul.

The song is available to stream and download on all major music platforms here; listen below.

"'Broken Wings' takes Upon Wings back to our original sound and reminds me of our first single, 'The Dream,' so we're coming full circle," Erickson says. "Thank you for all the love and support. Stay tuned for more new music and surprises, too!"

"Broken Wings" follows Upon Wings' most recent release, "Distant Memory", which arrived last fall. "Distant Memory" features heavy guitars from Kevin Jardine, pummelling rhythms from Kyng drummer Pepe Clarke Magaña, and a raging guitar solo from Lita Ford guitarist Patrick Kennison.