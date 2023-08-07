UPON WINGS Share “Bad Habit” Music Video Feat. Singer ANNE AUTUMN ERICKSON

Michigan's Upon Wings and singer Anne Autumn Erickson have released a new single, "Bad Habit", along with a new music video.

"Bad Habit" follows "Deal Breaker" - the latter of which dropped last spring. Both new songs have a pop and hip-hop vibe, displaying the band's versatility. Upon Wings are known for their melodic metal music with soaring female vocals, but why not add some trap-pop into the mix?

"Bad Habit" features a guest vocal appearance from the talented Brandon James, who also mixed and mastered the track. PRIMOBeats out of Detroit created and produced the hip-hop beat and naturally, Anne wrote all of the vocal melodies and lyrics.

"This song is straight from the heart, as always," says Anne. "From 'Afterlife' to 'Bad Habit,' the style of these songs might change, but how they're written, from my personal experiences, does not. I truly hope you enjoy it!"

Last fall, Upon Wings released their Last Love EP via Sword of the Spirit Records. Stream and download it on Bandcamp.

The title track from the Last Love EP was mixed and mastered by Skidd Mills (Saving Abel, Pop Evil). The song also features Pepe Clarke Magaña of California metal band Kyng on drums and longtime Upon Wings collaborator Kevin Jardine of Canada's Uplift Productions on production and guitars.

In addition, the EP features guest vocals from Ralf Scheepers of Primal Fear and Gamma Ray, guest guitars from Max Georgiev of Falling in Reverse and mastering by Grammy Award-winning producer, Glenn Brown.