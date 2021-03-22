UPON WINGS To Release New Single "Eternal Way" Feat. PRIMAL FEAR Vocalist RALF SCHEEPERS

Symphonic metal outfit, Upon Wings, has announced that their new single, "Eternal Way", will see a March 2 release on digital and streaming platforms.

The new track features guest vocals from Ralf Scheepers of Primal Fear and Gamma Ray, as well as an appearance from Falling In Reverse lead touring guitarist Max Georgiev.

Slaves On Dope guitarist Kevin Jardine produced, mixed, and performed additional guitars on "Eternal Way", along with Peter Tzaferis of the band performing on drums. "Eternal Way" was mastered by Grammy award-winning producer Glenn Brown.

"I'm so excited for people to hear this new song, which Ralf Scheepers really helped bring to life with his incredible vocals," says Upon Wings frontwoman Anne Autumn Erickson. "We're going back to our metal roots, and this song really starts the next chapter of Upon Wings."

Pre-order here. Pre-save here.



