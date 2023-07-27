URAL Sign With Xtreem Music; First Single "Drag Me To The Wolves" Available Now

Italian thrashers Ural have just signed a deal with Xtreem Music for the release of their third album, entitled Psychoverse, which will be launched October 10th on CD and Digital formats.

Ural's brand of thrash metal is best described as the Bay Area in the '80s, meets lunatic Voivod-like guitar riffs from Quebec, mixed with crossover vibes. Check out the artwork and tracklisting for Psychoverse:

"Drag Me To The Wolves"

"Heritage"

"Nightmare"

"Blood Red Sand"

"Fall Of The One World"

"Uncanny Valley"

"Carousel Of Hell"

"66.6 F.M."

For further details, visit Ural on Facebook.