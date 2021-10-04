URFERD - Ambient Nordic Folk Project Signs With Black Lodge Records; Debut Album Coming In 2022

Black Lodge Records presents their new signing, Urferd, the ambient Nordic folk music project from Daniel Beckman, the man behind Twilight Force and Ages. The debut album, titled Resan, will see the light of day on April 15, 2022. Pre-order here, and watch a trailer below.

A concept waiting years to emerge, Urferd officially saw the light of day in late 2020. The first album, Resan, is a musical odyssey in both a literal and figurative sense. The album takes the listener on a journey through dark and olden nordic forests; where strife and hardships follow in our steps, yet where the beauty and vastness of the solemn nordic landscape persists and permeates.

From the album opening’s depiction of a serene morning’s dawn, to the closing track’s respite of a hearth at nightfall, Resan traverses a multitude of captivating musical landscapes and themes throughout its eight songs.

Urferd signifies the beginning of a new and additional musical chapter for its founder and sole member, Daniel Beckman, and brings a refreshing new perspective to the genre, challenging the boundaries of dark atmospheric folk music.

Resan tracklisting:

"Gryning"

"Avfärd"

"Strövtåg"

"Hymn"

"Envig"

"Vaka"

"Hemfärd"

"Dvala"

Trailer: