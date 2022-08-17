URFERD Debut "Strövtåg" Music Video

Urferd is back with a new music video for "Strövtåg", a track taken from the Swede's debut album, Resan, released earlier this year. The video was produced by Andrea Mantelli. Watch below:

A concept waiting years to emerge, Urferd officially saw the light of day in late 2020. The first album, Resan, is a musical odyssey in both a literal and figurative sense. The album takes the listener on a journey through dark and olden nordic forests; where strife and hardships follow in our steps, yet where the beauty and vastness of the solemn nordic landscape persists and permeates.

From the album opening’s depiction of a serene morning’s dawn, to the closing track’s respite of a hearth at nightfall, Resan traverses a multitude of captivating musical landscapes and themes throughout its eight songs.

Urferd signifies the beginning of a new and additional musical chapter for its founder and sole member, Daniel Beckman, and brings a refreshing new perspective to the genre, challenging the boundaries of dark atmospheric folk music.

Tracklisting:

"Gryning"

"Avfärd"

"Strövtåg"

"Hymn"

"Envig"

"Vaka"

"Hemfärd"

"Dvala"

"Gryning" video:

Trailer: