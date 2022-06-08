URFERD – “Gryning” Music Video Streaming

Urferd, the Nordic folk solo project of Daniel Beckman, has released a new music video for the track "Gryning". The song is off of Urferd's debut album, Resan, which was released on April 15, 2022 via Black Lodge Records. Fans can check out the video for "Gryning", which was produced by Andrea Mantelli below.

A concept waiting years to emerge, Urferd officially saw the light of day in late 2020. The first album, Resan, is a musical odyssey in both a literal and figurative sense. The album takes the listener on a journey through dark and olden nordic forests; where strife and hardships follow in our steps, yet where the beauty and vastness of the solemn nordic landscape persists and permeates.

From the album opening’s depiction of a serene morning’s dawn, to the closing track’s respite of a hearth at nightfall, Resan traverses a multitude of captivating musical landscapes and themes throughout its eight songs.

Urferd signifies the beginning of a new and additional musical chapter for its founder and sole member, Daniel Beckman, and brings a refreshing new perspective to the genre, challenging the boundaries of dark atmospheric folk music.

Trailer: