URIAH HEEP Announce First Dates For "The Magician's Farewell" Tour With Special Guests APRIL WINE And TYKETTO

British hard rock pioneers, Uriah Heep, recently announced their decision to "wind down touring", with plans to play "as many places as possible" over the next few years.

Today, the band announce the first of their “The Magician’s Farewell” dates for 2025, starting in the UK in February.

Says Uriah Heep, "The tour will feature very special guests, Canadian legends April Wine, and from the USA, melodic hard rockers, Tyketto. See you all there!"

Tickets will go on sale at 10 AM, BST on Friday, September 27. VIP packages will be available. For tickets and further information please visit myticket.co.uk, and uriah-heep.com.

Dates:

February

19 - Birmingham, England - Symphony Hall

20 - Bristol, England - Beacon

22 - Gateshead, England - Glasshouse

23 - Glasgow, Scotland - King’s Theatre

25 - Manchester, England - Bridgewater Hall

26 - London, England - Palladium

27 - Bexhill, England - De La Warr Pavilion