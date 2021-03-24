URIAH HEEP Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of "Lady In Black" Single With New Lyric Video

Legendary rock icons, Uriah Heep, are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their "Lady In Black" single, releasing a new lyric video for the song. Watch below.

"Lady In Black", which features Ken Hensley on lead vocals, was never released as a single in the UK or US, but appeared on the German singles charts three times during the 1970s, with the 1977 reissue being a major hit, spending 9 weeks in the German Top 20 that year. The song spent a further 7 weeks in the Top 20 during 1978, the achievement netting the band the Golden Lion award, the German equivalent of a Grammy.

Ken Hensley, sadly passed away in November last year. He currently has a new album out called My Book Of Answers, a collaboration with Russian fan Vladimir Emelin.

In a new interview with Vintage Rock Pod, Steve Weltman, Ken's manager of the last 12 years, revealed that Ken had already finished another album that is due to be released later this year. Reluctant to give too much away, VRP did learn about a planned release date and that it was something very different to Ken Hensley's usual output.

Talking about Ken Hensley being approached to put Vladimir Emelin’s poems into songs, Weltman say: "We’d already agreed that we weren't going to do anything in the first 3 months of 2020. We had had a very busy year, we had recorded another album earlier in 2019 but we never wanted that out until later this year (2021) - so there's more to come folks!"

Vintage Rock Pod: Another new album? Can you give us any further details?

Weltman: "No, absolutely not. All I can tell you is it’s the most different thing he's ever done, it's very unique and there's very few artists that could've pulled it off. It’s a very special record and he absolutely loved it."

Vintage Rock Pod: You say it will be released later this year, any dates in mind?

Weltman: "I'm hoping November and that'll be a year since his passing so it'll be a beautiful celebration."

Listen here and / or below:

On March 5, Cherry Red Records released My Book Of Answers. CD and vinyl editions of the album are available here.

Hensley was one of the most important musicians of the past half-a-century. His work with Uriah Heep in the 1970s helped to make the band hugely influential. He also collaborated with bands such as Blackfoot, W.A.S.P. and Cinderella, as well as building a very successful solo career. As a writer he was responsible for such classics as "Lady In Black", "Easy Livin'", "July Morning”" and ‘"Look At Yourself’". Few artists can claim to have had a musical career and pedigree as long, varied and impressive.

After forming The Gods in mid-1960s London with future Stones and Mayall guitarist Mick Taylor, Ken made brief appearances with Toe Fat and Head Machine before joining Uriah Heep in time for the band’s debut album, Very ‘Eavy… Very ‘Umble.

His solo career kicked off in 1973 with Proud Words On A Dusty Shelf, and Ken remained as busy and prolific as ever, with sales in excess of 45 million albums.

My Book Of Answers started with a chance encounter at Alicante airport on a flight bound for Moscow in 2018, when Russian businessman Vladimir Emelin (whose hobby is writing poetry) approached Ken. Vladimir didn’t have a background in the music industry, and had never made a record but had been a big rock fan all his life, with a special appreciation of Ken.

Ken Hensley said: “As someone who does not believe in coincidence, I would like to say that it all happened by “divine chance”! A chance meeting at Alicante Airport, scribbled notes exchanged on board the flight to Moscow, a few emails, a private concert and then a meeting at the Soho Bar in Alicante Harbour.”

From translations of Vladimir’s Russian words into English, Ken fashioned choruses and verses until he had the basis for nine original new songs. The main stumbling block to starting this record was finding the time to create it. And then the pandemic happened. Thankfully advances in modern technology meant that this album could be created and completed remotely. The album sees Ken also returning to play slide and lead guitars as well as his classic Hammond playing and of course lead vocals.

My Book Of Answers was finished and scheduled for release before his death. Cherry Red are extremely proud to represent this very special record. Ken had more collaborations planned, including a combined book of their poetry. We’ll leave the last word to Ken: “Vladimir and I hope that you will get some real pleasure from something that really defined itself as we went along…”

Tracklisting:

"Lost (My Guardian)"

"Right Here, Right Now"

"The Cold Sacrifice"

"The Silent Scream"

"Cover Girl"

"Light The Fire (In My Heart)"

"Stand (Chase The Beast Away)"

"The Darkest Hour"

"Suddenly"

"The Darkest Hour" (Alternative Version) (Bonus Track)

"The Cold Sacrifice" video:

"Lost (My Guardian)" video: