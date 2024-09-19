URIAH HEEP Decide To "Wind Down Touring"; Dates For "The Magician's Farewell" Tour To Be Announced In February

British hard rock pioneers, Uriah Heep, have announced their decision to "wind down touring", with plans to play "as many places as possible" over the next few years. The band released the video below earlier today, in which guitarist Mick Box explains.

Says Mick: "Hello there. It's Mick from the mighty Heep. And who can believe next year is 55 years since the band started, and that's just so amazing. I know many of you have been with us since the beginning, and we do thank you for that. It means the world to us.

"Unfortunately, we have made the decision to wind down touring the whole world next year under the title of Magician's Farewell. In fact, The Magician's Farewell.

"Over the next two to three years, we intend to play as many places as possible and see you all for the one last time. We will continue to play shows, but these will be limited to festivals and weekends and things like that. But the tour dates will be announced starting February 2025, so we hope to see you all out there.

"On behalf of the band and myself, I wanna thank you all for the continued support you have always given us. It means the world to us, and it means so much to us, and I just wanna thank you for that. Happy days."

Uriah Heep's 25th studio album, Chaos & Colour, was released back in January 2023 via Silver Lining Music.

Chaos & Colour is an album which bristles with explosive classic rock guitars, supreme harmonies, and Heep’s famously generous keyboard foundation. “One Nation, One Sun” is a journey of soaring balladic contemplation, “Fly Like An Eagle” takes the listener on a journey of meditation, whilst “Closer To Your Dreams” is a battle cry for all rockers to get out there and do it, with Shaw imploring that “So many have tried but slipped away/Now it’s time for you to have your say.” During the entire album, Bernie Shaw’s timeless vocals sit expertly beside the band’s phenomenal artistry, rounding out exceptional performances throughout.

Produced by Jay Ruston, and engineered by Pieter Rietkerk, Chaos & Colour is a superb album of quality hard rock from the pioneers of the genre who continue to create top class material. Old fans will be reinvigorated whilst new fans will surely find Chaos & Colour an exceptional discovery. In this, their 53rd pioneering year as a band, Chaos & Colour sees Uriah Heep throwing down more life, light and energy than peers 40 years their juniors.

Chaos & Colour can be ordered here.

Chaos & Colour tracklisting:

"Save Me Tonight"

"Silver Sunlight"

"Hail The Sunrise"

"Age Of Changes" *

"Hurricane"

"One Nation, One Sun"

"Golden Light"

"You’ll Never Be Alone"

"Fly Like An Eagle"

"Freedom To Be Free"

"Closer To Your Dreams" *

"Save Me Tonight" (Demo)**

* CD and Digital only

** Deluxe CD only

"Golden Light" video:

“Hurricane” lyric video:

"Save Me Tonight" video: