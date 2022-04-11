URIAH HEEP Guitarist MICK BOX To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE
April 11, 2022, 2 hours ago
This week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast features special guest, original guitarist and the only remaining founding member of Uriah Heep - Mick Box. Don't miss the live premiere on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel aka Roxie TV on Friday, April 15th at 12 pm EST.
In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.
In late 2021 Uriah Heep announced an extensive European tour for 2022. The tour, 61 dates across 28 countries, is the ultimate celebration of one of the most important British rock acts of all time.
2020 saw Uriah Heep celebrate their 50th anniversary. Sadly, global events forced the band to cancel their 50th anniversary tour. But two years later, the band are ready to celebrate this extraordinary landmark.
Mick Box says, “At last, we can celebrate our 50th Anniversary now having left ‘Lockdown into Rockdown’ We may be two years later than the actual year, but hey this makes the celebration even more special. The mighty ‘Heep’ are still ‘Eavy, still ‘Umble and oh so proud of this achievement, and we look forward to being out on the road, rockin’ hard, and sharing this celebration with our wonderful fans. ‘Appy days!”
Uriah Heep have proved themselves a stunning live band - keeping hardcore fans and consistently winning a whole new audience alike.
Tour dates:
September
9 - Laeiszhalle - Hamburg, Germany
11 - Haus Auensee - Leipzig, Germany
12 - Lichtburg - Essen, Germany
14 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
16 - Muffathalle - Munich, Germany
17 - Theater Am Potsdamer Platz - Berlin, Germany
18 - Amphitheater - Hanau, Germany
20 - Pattihio Theatre - Limassol, Cyprus
22 - The Strovolos Municipal Theatre - Nicosia, Cyprus
28 - Olympia Theater - Dublin, Ireland
29 - Ulster Hall - Belfast, Ireland
30 - Royal Concert Hall - Glasgow, Scotland
October
2 - Rock City - Nottingham, England
3 - Bridgewater Hall - Manchester, England
5 - Palladium - London, England
6 - Corn Exchange - Cambridge, England
8 - Sage - Gateshead, England
9 - Barbican - York, England
10 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, England
11 - St. Davids Hall - Cardiff, Wales
13 - Tivoli - Grote Zaal - Utrecht, Holland
14 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium
16 - L’olympia - Paris, France
17 - Volkshaus - Zurich, Switzerland
18 - Teatro Dal Verme - Milan, Italy
20 - Aula Magna - Lisbon, Portugal
21 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain
22 - Teatro Valdes - Aviles, Spain
23 - Razzmatazz 1 - Barcelona, Spain
25 - Dom Sportova - Zagreb, Croatia
26 - Kombank Hall - Belgrade, Serbia
27 - Sala Palatului - Bucharest, Romania
29 - Thessaloniki Concert Hall - Thessaloniki, Greece
31 - Pallas Theater - Athens, Greece
November
8 - Lowensaal - Nurnberg, Germany
9 - MCK - Katowice, Poland
10 - National Opera - Lviv, Ukraine
11 - Odessa Academic Theatre Of Music - Odessa, Ukraine
12 - October Palace - Kiev, Ukraine
14 - Compensa Concert Hall - Vilnius, Lithuania
15 - Alexela Kontserdimaja - Tallinn, Estonia
17 - Ice Hockey Hall - Helsinki, Finland
19 - Konserttitalo - Turku, Finland
20 - Madetojan Sali - Oulu, Finland
22 - Idun - Umea, Sweden
23 - Gota Lejon - Stockholm, Sweden
24 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway
26 - Kilden - Kristiansand, Norway
27 - Kuppelhallen - Stavanger, Norway
28 - Rokeriet - Bergen, Norway
29 - Olavshallen - Trondheim, Norway
December
1 - Tonhallen - Sundsvall,Sweden
2 - Partille Arena - Goteborg, Sweden
3 - Vaerket Teatre & Musikhus - Randers, Denmark
4 - Docken Koncerter - Copenhagen, Denmark
5 - Slagthuset Teater - Malmo, Sweden
7 - Liederhalle - Stuttgart, Germany
8 - Kulturpalast - Dresden, Germany
9 - CCS - Suhl, Germany
10 - Karlin Forum - Prague, Czech Republic
11 - Hungexpo Hall C - Budapest, Hungary
13 - National Palace Of Culture - Sofia, Bulgaria
15 - Kucukciftlik Park - Istanbul, Turkey
Uriah Heep are one of the “big four” rock bands, along with Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple and Black Sabbath, and certainly one of the most intriguing bands both musically and lyrically, to emerge from heavy rock. Evoking an era when prog, hard rock and heavy metal co-existed in an era of glorious, boundary-breaking music, Uriah Heep rose from inexperienced studio musicians with everything to prove to bona fide limo inhabiting rock stars.
After selling over 40 million albums worldwide, over the years Uriah Heep have influenced many different metal bands around the globe, among the most popular being Dio. Bands including A-ha, King Diamond, Krokus, Demons & Wizards, Fifth Angel and Axel Rudi Pell have all cited Uriah Heep as a band of personal influence, while W.A.S.P, Tesla and Blackmore’s Night have all covered the band’s songs.
Uriah Heep has released 24 studio albums during their career - the first being ...Very 'Eavy ...Very 'Umble from 1970, and the most recent being Living The Dream from 2018.