URIAH HEEP Guitarist MICK BOX To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

This week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast features special guest, original guitarist and the only remaining founding member of Uriah Heep - Mick Box. Don't miss the live premiere on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel aka Roxie TV on Friday, April 15th at 12 pm EST.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

In late 2021 Uriah Heep announced an extensive European tour for 2022. The tour, 61 dates across 28 countries, is the ultimate celebration of one of the most important British rock acts of all time.

2020 saw Uriah Heep celebrate their 50th anniversary. Sadly, global events forced the band to cancel their 50th anniversary tour. But two years later, the band are ready to celebrate this extraordinary landmark.

Mick Box says, “At last, we can celebrate our 50th Anniversary now having left ‘Lockdown into Rockdown’ We may be two years later than the actual year, but hey this makes the celebration even more special. The mighty ‘Heep’ are still ‘Eavy, still ‘Umble and oh so proud of this achievement, and we look forward to being out on the road, rockin’ hard, and sharing this celebration with our wonderful fans. ‘Appy days!”

Uriah Heep have proved themselves a stunning live band - keeping hardcore fans and consistently winning a whole new audience alike.

Tour dates:

September

9 - Laeiszhalle - Hamburg, Germany

11 - Haus Auensee - Leipzig, Germany

12 - Lichtburg - Essen, Germany

14 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

16 - Muffathalle - Munich, Germany

17 - Theater Am Potsdamer Platz - Berlin, Germany

18 - Amphitheater - Hanau, Germany

20 - Pattihio Theatre - Limassol, Cyprus

22 - The Strovolos Municipal Theatre - Nicosia, Cyprus

28 - Olympia Theater - Dublin, Ireland

29 - Ulster Hall - Belfast, Ireland

30 - Royal Concert Hall - Glasgow, Scotland

October

2 - Rock City - Nottingham, England

3 - Bridgewater Hall - Manchester, England

5 - Palladium - London, England

6 - Corn Exchange - Cambridge, England

8 - Sage - Gateshead, England

9 - Barbican - York, England

10 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, England

11 - St. Davids Hall - Cardiff, Wales

13 - Tivoli - Grote Zaal - Utrecht, Holland

14 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium

16 - L’olympia - Paris, France

17 - Volkshaus - Zurich, Switzerland

18 - Teatro Dal Verme - Milan, Italy

20 - Aula Magna - Lisbon, Portugal

21 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

22 - Teatro Valdes - Aviles, Spain

23 - Razzmatazz 1 - Barcelona, Spain

25 - Dom Sportova - Zagreb, Croatia

26 - Kombank Hall - Belgrade, Serbia

27 - Sala Palatului - Bucharest, Romania

29 - Thessaloniki Concert Hall - Thessaloniki, Greece

31 - Pallas Theater - Athens, Greece

November

8 - Lowensaal - Nurnberg, Germany

9 - MCK - Katowice, Poland

10 - National Opera - Lviv, Ukraine

11 - Odessa Academic Theatre Of Music - Odessa, Ukraine

12 - October Palace - Kiev, Ukraine

14 - Compensa Concert Hall - Vilnius, Lithuania

15 - Alexela Kontserdimaja - Tallinn, Estonia

17 - Ice Hockey Hall - Helsinki, Finland

19 - Konserttitalo - Turku, Finland

20 - Madetojan Sali - Oulu, Finland

22 - Idun - Umea, Sweden

23 - Gota Lejon - Stockholm, Sweden

24 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

26 - Kilden - Kristiansand, Norway

27 - Kuppelhallen - Stavanger, Norway

28 - Rokeriet - Bergen, Norway

29 - Olavshallen - Trondheim, Norway

December

1 - Tonhallen - Sundsvall,Sweden

2 - Partille Arena - Goteborg, Sweden

3 - Vaerket Teatre & Musikhus - Randers, Denmark

4 - Docken Koncerter - Copenhagen, Denmark

5 - Slagthuset Teater - Malmo, Sweden

7 - Liederhalle - Stuttgart, Germany

8 - Kulturpalast - Dresden, Germany

9 - CCS - Suhl, Germany

10 - Karlin Forum - Prague, Czech Republic

11 - Hungexpo Hall C - Budapest, Hungary

13 - National Palace Of Culture - Sofia, Bulgaria

15 - Kucukciftlik Park - Istanbul, Turkey

Uriah Heep are one of the “big four” rock bands, along with Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple and Black Sabbath, and certainly one of the most intriguing bands both musically and lyrically, to emerge from heavy rock. Evoking an era when prog, hard rock and heavy metal co-existed in an era of glorious, boundary-breaking music, Uriah Heep rose from inexperienced studio musicians with everything to prove to bona fide limo inhabiting rock stars.

After selling over 40 million albums worldwide, over the years Uriah Heep have influenced many different metal bands around the globe, among the most popular being Dio. Bands including A-ha, King Diamond, Krokus, Demons & Wizards, Fifth Angel and Axel Rudi Pell have all cited Uriah Heep as a band of personal influence, while W.A.S.P, Tesla and Blackmore’s Night have all covered the band’s songs.

Uriah Heep has released 24 studio albums during their career - the first being ...Very 'Eavy ...Very 'Umble from 1970, and the most recent being Living The Dream from 2018.