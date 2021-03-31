URIAH HEEP's UK Tour Postponed Until 2022; "It's An Absolute Nightmare," Says MICK BOX (Video)

"It is with regret that due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK and around the world, the Uriah Heep tour due to take place in September/October 2021 will now take place in 2022," states a message from the band.

The dates have been rescheduled as follows:

September 2022

30 - Glasgow, Scotland - Royal Concert Hall

October 2022

3 - Manchester, England - Bridgewater Hall

5 - London, England - The Palladium

6 - Cambridge, England - Corn Exchange

8 - Gateshead, England - Sage

10 - Birmingham, England - Symphony Hall

11 - Cardiff, Wales - St David’s Hall

All tickets remain valid. Customers are advised to retain their tickets and ticket confirmations at this time.

Meanwhile, Uriah Heep legend Mick Box spoke to Vintage Rock Pod after news broke that the band's tour of the UK is postponed.

"It’s an absolute nightmare, mate," says Mick. "We’ve been knocked sideways with everything. We had a whole years touring to celebrate our 50th anniversary, but we haven’t done any of it! It’s tough going but eventually we’ll get there and when we do celebrate it I’m sure everyone will go mad and crazy - I know we will!!

"We had a whole thing lined up with pre-production, stage set, things organized. Possibly those companies are now out of business so we might have to start again. It was looking to be a really, really good tour because it’s the first time we’ve actually done that type of thing with all the production. But it’s not to be my friend, we’ll just have to postpone it and fit it in again next year."

The full Vintage Rock Pod interview with Mick Box, where he talks all about his incredible 50 + years in Uriah Heep, the camaraderie and competition between them and the likes of Deep Purple and Black Sabbath in the early 70s, his disappointment that he never managed to persuade David Byron to re-join the group, his sadness at losing old bandmates and friends, plus much more, will be available to watch in full on Monday, April 5.

(Photo - Richard Stow)