URIAH HEEP - Wonderworld, High And Mighty Albums To Be Released On Limited Edition Vinyl Picture Discs

Uriah Heep and BMG continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the formation of Uriah Heep with the official picture disc LP releases of Wonderworld and High And Mighty on May 26. Pre-order here.

High And Mighty will be made available on picture disc for the first time ever, while Wonderworld has only previously been available in the Every Day Rocks box set; both albums are contained within a series of limited edition heavyweight collector picture discs releases from the rich Uriah Heep catalogue. The artwork for each picture disc has been meticulously worked on, retouching the original art and creating a true visual feast.

Originally released in June 1974 Uriah Heep’s seventh studio album Wonderworld reached #23 in the UK charts and was the last album to feature bass player Gary Thain. The album includes the single "Something Or Nothing", plus anthems "Suicidal Man" and "So Tired".

Uriah Heep’s ninth studio album, High And Mighty released in 1976, was the final album to feature vocalist and founding member David Byron. Produced by the band, High And Mighty was recorded at the Roundhouse Recording Studio in London and includes the single "One Way Or Another", sung by John Wetton.

British hard rock legends Uriah Heep are one of the most intriguing bands, both musically and lyrically, to emerge from the 70’s heavy rock scene. Evoking an era when prog, hard rock and heavy metal co-existed in an era of glorious, boundary-breaking music, Uriah Heep rose from inexperienced studio musicians with everything to prove to bona fide limo inhabiting rock stars.

After selling over 40 million albums worldwide, over the years Uriah Heep have influenced many different rock, metal and pop bands around the globe, including Dio, A-ha, King Diamond, Krokus, Demons & Wizards, Fifth Angel, Axel Rudi Pell and Tobias Forge of Ghost. They have all cited Uriah Heep as a band of personal influence, while W.A.S.P, Tesla, Angel Dust, Gamma Ray, Blind Guardian, Udo Dirkshneider, Saxon and Blackmore’s Night have all covered the band’s songs.

Wonderworld tracklisting:

Side 1:

"Wonderworld"

"Suicidal Man"

"The Shadows And The Wind"

"So Tired"

"The Easy Road"

Side 2:

"Something Or Nothing"

"I Won't Mind"

"We Got We"

"Dreams"

High and Mighty tracklisting:

Side 1:

"One Way Or Another"

"Weep In Silence"

"Misty Eyes"

"Midnight"

Side 2:

"Can't Keep A Good Band Down"

"Woman Of The World"

"Footprints In The Snow"

"Can't Stop Singing"

"Make A Little Love"

"Confession"