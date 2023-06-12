URM Academy Launches "How It's Done" Production Course With Legendary Producer JENS BOGREN And Multi-Instrumentalist IHSAHN; Video

Today URM Academy, the world’s best education for rock and metal producers, has launched their “How It’s Done” production series with the legendary Swedish music producer Jens Bogren (Opeth, Dimmu Borgir) and Norwegian multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and composer, Ihsahn, best known for his work with black metal band Emperor. The series was executive produced by URM’s CEO and co-founder Eyal Levi, also known as a founding member of metal band Dååth.

The “How It’s Done” course is all about Bogren's production, engineering, and mixing in hyper detail. This is a start-to-finish style course where it follows Bogren from pre-production all the way through mastering on Ihsahn's Fascination Street Sessions EP. The song featured in the course is "The Observer," which can be listened to here.

Speaking about the course, Bogren says, “My “How It’s Done“ was created to be the most in-depth course for metal music production ever made. As much as it’s a practical handbook for all tasks involving production, recording and mixing, it’s also a road map for the thought-process and the psychological aspects of working with an artist. Newbies or seasoned professionals: everyone will have something to learn from this.”

The course is 35 hours long and it contains EVERY step of what Jens does, explained in full detail and in real time, during the actual production of Ihsahn's music. Why is this such a special course? The filming was not put together after the EP was completed. The song was written for this purpose and Ihsahn is involved in the entire process. There's never been a recording course that goes into this kind of detail with this level of artist.

Ihsahn says, “This course showcases all the technology, but also all the magic of traditional recording in extreme detail, by one of the finest engineers and producers I ever had the pleasure of working with. I know everyone who gets this will be just as inspired as I was during the process of making it.”

The “How It’s Done” course will cost $349 (or 3 payments of $129) and is available for a very limited time, for one month only starting June 12. Once the sale period ends the course will no longer be available to be purchased, so don’t miss out.

Levi comments, “URM Academy was founded to show you how metal and rock music is actually produced in real life, by the people who make the records you love. This “How It’s Done” course is the pinnacle manifestation of our mission statement. Jens Bogren and Ihsahn truly committed to creating a transparent, comprehensive and practical guide for the modern metal producer. Regardless of what level of skill or experience you’re at, if you’re trying to improve your metal productions, this course is for you.”

The course includes all the technical engineering aspects such as dialing tones, microphones, editing, etc. as well as the actual production, tracking and mixing. Additional features included with the course are multi-tracks for the Ihsahn song, a companion workbook, Q&A's with Jens Bogren and much more. Get full details here.