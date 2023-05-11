URNE's A Feast On Sorrow Album To Arrive In August; "Becoming The Ocean" Music Video Released

London metal trio, Urne, have today announced details of their deeply personal second studio album, A Feast On Sorrow. Due for release on August 11 via Candlelight Records, A Feast On Sorrow is a stark rumination on the grim inevitabilities of disease, dementia and deterioration in old age, felt intimately by Urne frontman, Joe Nally.

Joe Duplantier, frontman of modern metal goliaths, Gojira, unexpectedly reached out to the band directly - having been a fan of the band’s debut album, Serpent & Spirit - offering Urne the opportunity to record with him at his Silver Cord Studio in Brooklyn, New York.

Joe Nally, Urne frontman states: “We had many ups and downs throughout this process, but the end result is something the three of us are extremely proud of. Having the honour to travel to New York to work alongside Joe Duplantier and Johann Meyer on this record is something we didn’t think would be possible and, on top of that, to have Ted Jensen master this record, has been an experience we once dreamed of. This whole album is extremely personal for me. It’s made me grow as a person and has also helped me understand the grieving process better than before. This isn’t a joyful or uplifting record, it’s very raw and real, and when the opportunity to work with Joe came to be, we all knew he was the perfect person to capture the message of this record.”

Additionally, Urne have released the first track taken from A Feast On Sorrow, titled "Becoming The Ocean". The track is arguably the most immediate entry into the maelstrom, using Nally’s life watching the waves batter England’s sweeping south coast as a metaphor for the pressure a family feels drowning in the suffering of one of their own. Watch the video below.

Offering more detail on the song's meaning, Nally says; “'Becoming The Ocean’ has ties to a move within my life that was supposed to bring my family joy and a new life. Sadly, it hasn’t been as smooth as we all hoped. I walk by the ocean every day and something with such beauty and grace, also holds such power and an ability to crush and destroy. The video was shot in Pembrokeshire, Wales. This beach is known for a rock formation called Church Rock which works perfectly with the lyrical content of this song.”

Tracklisting:

"The Flood Came Rushing In"

"To Die Twice"

"A Stumble Of Words"

"The Burden"

"Becoming The Ocean"

"A Feast On Sorrow"

"Peace"

"The Long Goodbye/Where Do We Go When We Die?"

"Becoming The Ocean" video:

Urne will debut new music at Incineration festival, Camden, London, on May 13th, where they will open the stage at Electric Ballroom. They will also make a main stage appearance at this years’ Bloodstock festival, taking place at its usual stomping ground of Catton Hall, Derbyshire, August 10- 13.

Meanwhile, fans across Europe will be able to witness Urne at one of several shows in support of Gojira, in addition to some summer festivals.

Urne are:

Angus Neyra – lead guitar

Joe Nally – bass & vocals

James Cook – drums

(Photo - Andy Ford)