US Black Metal Cult KRIEG Releases "No Gardens Grow Here" Single And Video

“No Gardens Grow Here” is the dismal new single from time-honored, Philadelphia-based black metal collective, Krieg. Delivered through a harrowing video, the song is the newest harbinger of the band’s long-awaited new LP, Ruiner, nearing October release on Profound Lore Records.

Krieg’s Ruiner is the first full-length from the long-running and iconic cult since 2014’s Transient and is a despondent expression that captures the classic band complexion which has solidified the band as a vanguard and pioneer of US black metal. Although Ruiner is the band’s first full-length album in nine years, Krieg has continued to remain active leading up to its long-awaited release through various splits, collaborations, and EPs. This all culminated in that moment for Ruiner to ultimately manifest itself.

Ruiner is unrepentant and remorseless black metal in the reflective manner Krieg and mastermind N. Jameson have always been known for. Most notably that of the savage and unhinged aura present in the triarchy of classic Krieg works, namely Destruction Ritual (2001), The Black House (2004), and Blue Miasma, (2006) while maintaining that harsh, sorrowful, and cold-blooded melancholic aura.

Merciless, despondent black metal psychosis destined to leave one desolate, Ruiner was recorded and mixed by guitarist A. Poole, mastered by Dan Lowndes (Resonance Sound), and completed with artwork by Rob Sheyder.

The new video for “No Gardens Grow Here” was created by Chariot Of Black Moth. N. Jameson writes with the song’s unveiling, “I was in the studio when Moonlight Butchery was recorded so that one tends to resonate more with me, which you can hear somewhat in the first bit of the song. It’s the cold void feeling when you realize everything is over, that you can do no more, that you’re just a ghost in your own life. These are the things I wanted to capture here.”

Ruiner will be released on LP, CD, and all digital platforms on October 13. Find pre-orders, pre-saves, merch, and more here.

Krieg is booking short runs of tour dates surrounding the release of Ruiner including Northeastern US shows hitting New York City, Providence, and Philadelphia November 10th through 12th. See the confirmed shows below and stand by for updates to post over the weeks ahead.

Ruiner tracklisting:

"Bulwark"

"Fragments Of Nothing"

"Red Rooms"

"Solitarily, A Future Renounced"

"Manifested Ritual Horror"

"No Gardens Grow Here"

"An Execution In The Kingdom Of Ideas"

"The Lantern And The Key"

"Solitarily, A Future Renounced":

Live dates:

November

10 - The Kingsland – Brooklyn, NY

11 - Dusk – Providence, RI

12 - Kung Fu Necktie – Philadelphia, PA (with Bastard Cross, Cathedrals In The Night)

Krieg “Ruiner” personnel:

N. Jameson – vocals

A. Poole – guitar and leads

S. Riley – guitar

B. Durrant – bass

J. Dost – drums

(Photo - Kassandra Carmona)