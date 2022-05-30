VADER - An Act Of Darkness Asian Tour 2022 In Planning For October 2022; Dates To Include Hong Kong, Thailand, Philippines, South Korea And More

Polish death metal legends Vader recently announced their new tour in Australia and New Zealand for October 2022 with support comes from Polish industrial/groove metallers Thy Disease. It has now been revealed dates in Asia are being planned around the tour down under.

Vader has issued the following announcement:

"We are so excited to share this news with you. Vader is coming to the Far East this October! The tour organized in cooperation between Massive Music, Creative Music and Slamman Booking Asia will visit Indonesia, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. Thy Disease will share stages with us. Are you ready for some bonecrushing, hellraising Death Metal?"

Dates for Australia and New Zealand are as follows:

Vader recently announced Michał Andrzejczyk as their new drummer. They checked in with the following update:

"Vadermaniax! As many of you already noticed, there is a new drummer in Vader since the beginning of 2022. Michał Andrzejczyk joined Vader on tour in Poland in February (Awakening of Tyrants Tour 2022) and you could watch his debut in Wrocław at the club A2. Michał (vel. Michael) started to work with James Stewart with Vader songs already in 2021, then we rehearsed few times together with whole band in our brand new practice room later on. James decided to leave Vader during our tour in US in 2020, however, he was playing and working with us as long as necessary until the new drummer was ready to replace. Peter did not want to make it official until you could experience in own eyes and ears his high level and spirit of this very young but already very powerful drummer. And this is just the beginning.

James Stewart took a decision and we respect it. He spent over ten years (!!!) with Vader recording many great albums and playing hundreds of crazy shows worldwide. That was the most stable line up in band's history. James will definitely explain all in his own words soon. We wish him best luck in his bands and projects and THX for all those crazy years spent together as a real band."

Photo by Artur Tarczewski