VADER - An Act Of Darkness In Asia 2023 Tour Dates Announced

Polish death metal legends Vader have confirmed their An Act Of Darkness In Asia Tour 2023 shows. Frontman Piotr "Peter" Wiwczarek comments:

"Vadermaniax! We proudly announce new dates confirmed on the upcoming An Act Of Darkness In Asia Tour 2023. Besides shows in New Zealand, Australia and Japan, which we announced already a while ago - here we added dates in Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia! More coming soon.... are you ready?"

Vader are currently on their Revelation Of The Wicked - North American 2023. The 29-date trek kicked off in Arizona on March 18th; the tour will make stops in Atlanta, Quebec City, and Salt Lake City before concluding in San Diego on April 17. Joining the tour are Brazil's death metal heroes Krisiun, and brutal-tech death merchants and label mates Decrepit Birth.

Wiwczarek comments: “FINALLY, we are announcing the long-awaited US & Canada tour. It's been a while since our last visit to the North American continent in early 2020. Together with Continental and Nuclear Blast, we prepared a very special show including a set of songs from the debut of The Ultimate Incantation (30-year anniversary) and Revelations (20-year anniversary). Quite a number of them were very occasionally or never played before. A nice mix of other Vader albums should satisfy every VaderManiac indeed. Revelations Of The Wicked - North America 2023 will open the Gates to Hell wide just for you."

(Photo - Artur Tarczewski)