VADER Announce 40 Years Of The Apocalypse Anniversary Tour For Latin America; Dates Confirmed For November 2023
July 2, 2023, 35 minutes ago
Polish death metal legends Vader - fresh from their successful An Act Of Darkness tours in Far East, Australia and New Zealand - have announced 40 Years Of The Apocalypse - Anniversary Tour 2023 for Latin America. They will visit 10 countries in two weeks. Venues to be announced soon.
Vader recently announced announced their 40 Years Of The Apocalypse - Anniversary Tour 2023 for Europe. The band issued the following statement:
"Vader starts the first shows of The World 40-Anniversary Tour 2023 / 2024 on September 20th in Czech Republic! Be ready for a very special set list reminding the band's way since vicious Necrolust demo till recent nuclear Solitude In Madness album. And more. On this tour organized by Massive Music, our old friends from Vomitory will share the stages with us."
Dates are as follows:
September
20 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak
21 - Pardubice, Czech Republic - Zluty Pes Club
22 - Berlin, Germany - Orwohaus
23 - Hamburg, Germany - Staubnitz
24 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof
25 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
26 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall
27 - Dortmund, Germany - Junkyard
28 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek
29 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka Zappa
30 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr de Nobel
October
1 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool
3 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill
4 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium
5 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 2
6 - Glasgow, Scotland - / Slay
7 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
8 - London, UK - Underworld
10 - Geneve, Switzerland - L'Usine
11 - Seewen, Switzerland - Gaswerk
12 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club
13 - Rome, Italy - Traffic
14 - San Dona Di Piave, Italy - Revolver
15 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv