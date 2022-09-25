VADER Announce Poland Tour Dates For November / December 2022; Australia / New Zealand Tour Rescheduled For May 2023

Polish death metal legends Vader have announced a series of shows in Poland for November and December. See the confirmed dates below.

"Vadermaniax! We have surprising - but probably good - news for our local fans in Poland. We managed to organize, together with Massive Music, a series of club concerts over four weekends at the turn of November and December. These will certainly be the last Vader concerts of 2022 - as well as in our country until the 2023 summer holidays.

The unique note of this tour will be the album Revelations, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. In addition to some well-known tracks like 'Epitaph' or 'Revelation Of Black Moses', we'll play songs that were never played in the entire history of Vader - including 'When Darkness Calls', 'Wolftribe', or 'The Code'. Of course, we will supplement the set list with a powerful dose of early Vader, as well as a series of metal classics in the band version. More details on that will be revealed soon. Colleagues from merciless Insidius, welcome to the bloody musical massacre!"

The tour dates for Poland are below.

Concerning the Vader tour in Australia and New Zealand, initially confirmed for November 2022, was forced to be rescheduled for May 2023, due to logistical issues. The support on the tour comes from Thy Disease. Below are the rescheduled dates.