VADER Announce Revelation Of The Wicked North American Tour With KRISIUN, DECREPIT BIRTH

Polish death metal legends, Vader, are proud to announce their Revelation Of The Wicked - North American 2023. The 29-date trek will kick off in Arizona on March 18, the tour will make stops in Atlanta, Quebec City, and Salt Lake City before concluding in San Diego on April 17. Joining the tour are Brazil's death metal heroes Krisiun, and brutal-tech death merchants and label mates Decrepit Birth.

Vader’s Piotr "Peter" Wiwczarek comments, “FINALLY, we are announcing the long-awaited US & Canada tour. It's been a while since our last visit to the North American continent in early 2020. Together with Continental and Nuclear Blast, we prepared a very special show including a set of songs from the debut of The Ultimate Incantation (30-year anniversary) and Revelations (20-year anniversary). Quite a number of them were very occasionally or never played before. A nice mix of other Vader albums should satisfy every VaderManiac indeed. Revelations Of The Wicked - North America 2023 will open the Gates to Hell wide just for you. ARE YOU READY?"

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday at 9 AM, PST / 12 PM. EST.

Dates:

March

18 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

19 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

20 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

21 - Come and Take it Live - Austin, TX

22 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

24 - Gramps - Miami, FL

25 - The Conduit - Orlando, FL

26 - The Masquerade (Hell) - Atlanta, GA

27 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

27 - Warehouse on Watts - Philadelphia, PA

29 - Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY

30 - Middle-East Downstairs - Boston, MA

31 - Studio TD - Montreal, QC

April

1 - La Source de la Martinière - Quebec City, QC

2 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

3 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

4 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

5 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

6 - Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, MN

7 - BLVD Nights - Kansas City, MO

8 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

9 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

11 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

12 - Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

13 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

14 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

15 - Backstage Bar - Las Vegas, NV

16 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

17 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

(Photo - Artur Tarczewski)