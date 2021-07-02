VADER - Classic Sophomore Album De Profundis To Be Reissued In July; "An Act Of Darkness" Visualizer Streaming

Polish death metal legends, Vader, will see their sophomore album, De Profundis, reissued via Nuclear Blast on July 30. The "re-edition" of De Profundis will be available in a number of formats, including CD, cassette, and for the first time in history - on vinyl.

Says the band: "Regarding De Profundis we could not forget about single "An Act Of Darkness", including the extraordinary Vader version of Depeche Mode cover, 'I Feel You', named as 'I.F.Y' on our release. The single will be also available as digipack and 12” vinyl. New and special merch will also be available with all mentioned new releases. Let's celebrate the 25th anniversary of De Profundis together."

A new visualizer for "An Act Of Darkness" can be found below. Pre-order De Profundis here. Pre-save at a digital service of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Silent Empire"

"An Act Of Darkness"

"Blood Of Kingu"

"Incarnation"

"Sothis"

"Revolt"

"Of Moon, Blood, Dream And Me"

"Vision And Voice"

"Reborn In Flames"

"An Act Of Darkness" visualizer: