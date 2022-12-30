VADER Confirm May 2023 Australian And New Zealand Tour Dates with HATE And THY DISEASE

Polish death metal legends Vader are proud to confirm their Australian and New Zealand 40 Years Anniversary tour dates in Australia and New Zealand, adding even more diversity and dark, sinister atmosphere to these very special events. Furthermore, the band has announced their tour in Asia for May and June 2023! More details tba.

Vader frontman Piotr "Peter" Wiwczarek shared: "Vadermaniax! Together with Creative Music and Massive Music we are ready to announce the upcoming tour in Asia and Australia / New Zealand in May and June 2023. Our Friends from Hate and Thy Disease will join the party as well. We can confirm dates in Australia and New Zealand. All details about shows in Japan, Indonesia, India, Singapore and more will be posted soon too. We can't wait to see you again! Are you ready?"

Vader recently announce their Revelation Of The Wicked - North American 2023. The 29-date trek will kick off in Arizona on March 18, the tour will make stops in Atlanta, Quebec City, and Salt Lake City before concluding in San Diego on April 17. Joining the tour are Brazil's death metal heroes Krisiun, and brutal-tech death merchants and label mates Decrepit Birth.

Wiwczarek comments, “FINALLY, we are announcing the long-awaited US & Canada tour. It's been a while since our last visit to the North American continent in early 2020. Together with Continental and Nuclear Blast, we prepared a very special show including a set of songs from the debut of The Ultimate Incantation (30-year anniversary) and Revelations (20-year anniversary). Quite a number of them were very occasionally or never played before. A nice mix of other Vader albums should satisfy every VaderManiac indeed. Revelations Of The Wicked - North America 2023 will open the Gates to Hell wide just for you."

(Photo - Artur Tarczewski)