VADER Release New Video For "Blood Of Kingu" From De Profundis Reissue, Out Today

Polish death metal legends, Vader, see their sophomore album, De Profundis, reissued via Nuclear Blast today. The "re-edition" of De Profundis is available in a number of formats, including CD, cassette, and for the first time in history - on vinyl.

Founding member Piotr "Peter" Wiwczarek comments: "De Profundis was never released on vinyl before. The Mid 90s were already dominated by CD albums. The original tape from Modern Sound Studio was lost with no chance to recover. So we made a new master using a Telefunken professional tape studio recorder to give the whole record a warmer sound, a more analog feel and dynamics, but without altering the original version of course."

A new video for "Blood Of Kingu" can be found below. Order De Profundis here. Save at a digital service of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Silent Empire"

"An Act Of Darkness"

"Blood Of Kingu"

"Incarnation"

"Sothis"

"Revolt"

"Of Moon, Blood, Dream And Me"

"Vision And Voice"

"Reborn In Flames"

"Blood Of Kingu" video:

"An Act Of Darkness" visualizer:

Vader 1995 lineup:

Peter - Vocals, Guitars

China - Guitars

Shambo - Bass

Doc - Drums