VADER - Shows In Nepal And India Added To An Act Of Darkness In Asia 2023 Tour

Polish death metal legends Vader - fresh from their successful Revelation Of The Wicked North American 2023 tour - have announced three more dates to the An Act Of Darkness In Asia: 40th Years Anniversary Tour, supported by Hate and Thy Disease.

The added shows are in Kathmandu, Nepal, and Bengaluru and Mumbai in India. This monster of a tour will start to roll in about two weeks.

Frontman Piotr "Peter" Wiwczarek shared: "Vadermaniax! We are so happy to announce more shows on the upcoming An Act Of Darkness tour in Far East - organized in cooperation with Creative Music and Massive Music. We will visit Nepal and India at the end ot the trip."

The Asia tour schedule is now as follows:

May

20 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - El Barrio

30 - Manila, Philippines - Ynares Sports Arena Pasig

June

2 - Bangkok, Thailand - MrFOX Live House

3 - Singapore - GR.iD

4 - Bekasi, Indonesia - NOXA Fest

9 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya WWW

10 - Nagoya, Japan - Holiday Next

11 - Osaka, Japan - Zeela

14 - Kathmandu, Nepal - Purple Haze Rock

17 - Bengaluru, India - Fandom

18 - Mumbai, India - Anti-Social

Prior to the An Act Of Darkness In Asia: 40th Years Anniversary Tour, vader will lay waste to Australia and New Zealand. Check out the poster below.

(Photo - Artur Tarczewski)