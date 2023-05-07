VADER - Shows In Nepal And India Added To An Act Of Darkness In Asia 2023 Tour
May 7, 2023, 45 minutes ago
Polish death metal legends Vader - fresh from their successful Revelation Of The Wicked North American 2023 tour - have announced three more dates to the An Act Of Darkness In Asia: 40th Years Anniversary Tour, supported by Hate and Thy Disease.
The added shows are in Kathmandu, Nepal, and Bengaluru and Mumbai in India. This monster of a tour will start to roll in about two weeks.
Frontman Piotr "Peter" Wiwczarek shared: "Vadermaniax! We are so happy to announce more shows on the upcoming An Act Of Darkness tour in Far East - organized in cooperation with Creative Music and Massive Music. We will visit Nepal and India at the end ot the trip."
The Asia tour schedule is now as follows:
May
20 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - El Barrio
30 - Manila, Philippines - Ynares Sports Arena Pasig
June
2 - Bangkok, Thailand - MrFOX Live House
3 - Singapore - GR.iD
4 - Bekasi, Indonesia - NOXA Fest
9 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya WWW
10 - Nagoya, Japan - Holiday Next
11 - Osaka, Japan - Zeela
14 - Kathmandu, Nepal - Purple Haze Rock
17 - Bengaluru, India - Fandom
18 - Mumbai, India - Anti-Social
Prior to the An Act Of Darkness In Asia: 40th Years Anniversary Tour, vader will lay waste to Australia and New Zealand. Check out the poster below.
(Photo - Artur Tarczewski)