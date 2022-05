VADER - Shows In Scandinavia And Iceland Added To Final Declaration Northern Tour 2022

Polish death metal legends Vader have issued the following update:

"Vadermaniax! Here we have some more details for the upcoming Final Declaration Northern Tour 2022" for You. There are new dates in Sweden and Denmark. On this tour, organized in cooperation between Massive Music and Creative Music, we will bring our Friends from HATE and Thy Disease. ARE YOU READY ??? \m/"

See the confirmed shows below.

September

1 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Kablys

2 - Riga, Latvia - Republika

3 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper

4 - Helsinki, Finland - On the Rocks

5 - Tampere, Finland - Yo-talo

6 - Seinajoki, Finland - Rytmikorjaamo

7 - Jyvaskyla, Finland - Lutakko

8 - Umea, Sweden - Droskan

10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus 7

13 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle

14 - Odense, Denmark - Kansas City

15 - Malmö, Sweden - Plan B

16 - Drammen, Norway - Union Scene

17 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Gaukurinn