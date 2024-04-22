VALE OF PNATH Shares New Single / Video "Soul Offering"

"Soul Offering", the second single from the forthcoming Vale Of Pnath album, Between The Worlds Of Life And Death, is out now on all major digital platforms. The official video can be be seen below.

Vale Of Pnath will release their new album, Between The Worlds Of Life And Death, on CD, vinyl, and digital formats on May 24th via Willowtip Records.

The band released the following statement concerning the new album:

"It’s been five years since our last release, Accursed. The EP really was a new avenue for the band as we leaned further toward a more blackened approach stylistically. Having more of a tech death background, this EP was a way to lead our fans into the next era. Between The Worlds Of Life And Death is an album that really is just a continuation of what we started with Accursed. It captures the band's core sound, but also brings a newer and bold take on this brand of metal. We want this to be the most approachable album we have made for metal fans. We want people to put this on and be sucked in immediately, yet keep coming back for more.”

Between The Worlds Of Life And Death artwork and tracklisting:

"The Forgotten Path" (Intro)

"Silent Prayer"

"Soul Offering"

"Shadow"

"Uncertain Tomorrow"

"Beneath Ashen Skies"

"No Return, No Regret"

"Echoes Of The Past" (Interlude)

"Burning Light"

Vale Of Pnath will hit the road in May with co-headliners Abigail Williams, and special guests Summoning The Lich for a U.S. tour. Confirmed dates are as listed:

May

2 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

3 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag

4 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies Music Joint

7 - Cleveland , OH - No Class

8 - Nashville ,TN - The End

9 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

10 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

11 - Birmingham, AL - LCY

13 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

14 - Houston, TX - Secret Group

15 - Fort Worth, TX - Haltom Theater

17 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep *

18 - Denver, CO - The Marquis Theater *

20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Underground *

21 - Las Vegas, NV - The Usual Place *

22 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick *

23 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Humdinger Brewing *

24 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction *

25 - San Fransisco, CA - Neck Of The Woods *

26 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s *

* Dates with Summoning The Lich

(Tour poster design: Zac Shiffer. Band photo credit: Michelle Nisbit)