VALERIE BERTINELLI Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend MIKE GOODNOUGH; Photo

Valerie Bertinelli and her new boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, have made things Instagram official. Over the weekend, late Van Halen guitar hero Eddie Van Halen's ex-wife took to Instagram to share a selfie she took of herself and her new man.

Bertinelli captioned the photo with lyrics from Taylor Swift's new song, "So High School", writing, "🎶 I’ll drink what you think and I’m high from smoking’ your jokes all damn night 🎶."

Bertinelli recently told USA TODAY, “I’ve met someone. And I’m incredibly grateful for him. It’s unlike any relationship that I’ve ever experienced with a man. I don’t want to say too much, but I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have met him, because I wasn’t expecting it!”

Bertinelli married Eddie Van Halen in 1981 and separated in 2001 and divorced on December 20, 2007. In May 2010, Bertinelli announced her engagement to financial planner Tom Vitale, however their divorce was finalized on November 22, 2022.

Watch a video report from Entertainment Tonight: