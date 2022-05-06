VALERIE BERTINELLI Joins Her Son WOLFGANG VAN HALEN For Mother's Day On SiriusXM's Classic Rewind; Audio

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Wolfgang Van Halen was joined by his mother, Valerie Bertinelli, for this week’s episode of Wolfgang’s Top Of The Pack on SiriusXM’s Classic Rewind.

During their heartfelt and candid conversation, Bertinelli discusses her relationship with her late husband, Eddie Van Halen, and wanting to marry Elton John before meeting Eddie.

Bertinelli also shares why she thought Led Zeppelin’s “Dazed And Confused” was actually called “Dave And Confused” for David Lee Roth’s ‘lead singer syndrome.’

Valerie also talks about playing Alanis Morissette and Peter Gabriel for Eddie Van Halen during challenging times.

Audio clips are available below, courtesy of SiriusXM’s Classic Rewind:

(Top photo - Valerie Bertinelli Instagram)