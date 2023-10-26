VALERIE BERTINELLI Says EDDIE VAN HALEN "Would’ve Been Absolutely Beaming" At Their Son WOLFGANG's Wedding; Photos

Valerie Bertinelli knows that her late husband, Eddie Van Halen, would have been overjoyed for their musician son Wolfgang on his recent wedding day, reports People.

The Mammoth WVH frontman, 32, married his longtime love Andraia Allsop at the couple’s home in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 15.

“Ed would’ve been absolutely beaming and so, so proud of the man Wolfie has become and is becoming and so happy that he has found Andraia, someone who really understands Wolfie, who he is and who he wants to be, and supports him wholeheartedly,” Bertinelli, 63 told People ahead of her son's nuptials.

Wolfgang and Andraia, who have been together for eight years (Their wedding date, October 15, matched their first-date anniversary which was on October 15, 2015) said that they wanted their wedding to be a family affair.

"Our goal was just to bring all of our closest family and friends together," says Andraia. "The past few years, not only with the world, but also with personal tragedies, haven't been the easiest, but we wanted to create this wedding as a celebration not only just for us to get married, but a celebration for the people we love."

