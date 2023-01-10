VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR – The Bath Forum Concert 2CD, Blu-ray Set Coming In March

In February 2022, Van der Graaf Generator embarked on a UK tour which had been rescheduled several times due to the Covid pandemic. The final show on these dates took place at The Forum in Bath on March 1 and the event was captured by a film and recording crew.

The Bath Forum Concert is the first live CD and film fully controlled by the band and it captures Peter Hammill, Hugh Banton and Guy Evans at their finest performing vintage tracks such as “Masks”, “Childlike Faith In Childhood's End”, “La Rossa”, “Man Erg” and “House With No Door” along with newer pieces such as “Interference Patterns”, “Every Bloody Emperor”, “Go”, “Alfa Berlina” and “Room 1210”.

This release features the entire concert, mixed by Stephen W Tayler, and includes two CDs and a region free High-Definition Blu Ray video with 5.1 Surround Sound and an NTSC / Region Free DVD of this stunning concert film.

Includes:

-A clamshell boxed set of the Van Der Graaf Generator concert in bath forum on March 1.

-Featuring two CDs and one Blu-ray HD video disc (region free) and one DVD video (NTSC / REGION FREE).

-Illustrated booklet.

