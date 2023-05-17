VAN HALEN - 5-Part Fan-Made Miniseries "Van Halen 1984 Documentary" To Debut This Month; Video Trailer

The Tapes Archive has released a trailer for the upcoming "Van Halen 1984 Documentary", with Episode 1 set to debut later this month.

Descrpiption: The year 1984 was, arguably, Van Halen at its peak. The band's creativity and tensions reached an optimum balance - enough to keep the passion in the music but not enough yet to destroy the band. This 5-part fan-made miniseries is the result of seven months of research, interviews, and video editing.

The Tapes Archive adds: "After seven months of work, my new Van Halen 5-part series is about to be released. (Over 2.5 hours) Lots of newly uncovered information and media never seen by the public."

Check out the trailer below: