VAN HALEN, AEROSMITH, BLACK SABBATH, GUNS N' ROSES, AC/DC Land On Rolling Stone's "50 Most Disappointing Albums Of All Time" List

Rolling Stone has released their list of "The 50 Most Disappointing Albums Of All Time".

Andy Greene reports: "We have assembled a list of the 50 most disappointing albums in musical history. Some major caveats need to be made before various stan armies start making plans to firebomb our offices or unleash SWAT teams on our homes. We absolutely love some of these albums. An album can be seen as disappointing in the moment it came out, and be forever reappraised afterward. This largely has to do with timing and where the critical consensus is at a given moment. And an album that’s seen as a B+/A- is still disappointing if it follows a bunch of A/A+ albums."

Making the list are albums from Aerosmith, Meat Loaf, Fleetwood Mac, Black Sabbath, Peter Frampton, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink Floyd, Van Halen, Journey, AC/DC, YES, Guns N’ Roses, and many more.

View the complete list at Rolling Stone.