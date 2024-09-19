VAN HALEN - All-New EVH Shoes Now Available

EVH has unveiled all-new shoe styles: the EVH Classy, a higher-end suede and leather shoe, and the EVH Surf, a lightweight slip-on. Both are limited edition, reports Van Halen News Desk.

Naturally, the new styles are in tribute to legendary rock god Eddie Van Halen, and feature his iconic Red/Black/White stripes, modeled after his famous "Frrankenstein" guitar. Order yours now at this location.

EVH Classy

Introducing a higher-end sneaker - the EVH Classy.

Here's something totally new and unique. Instead of canvas, they're made with genuine leather and smooth, high-quality suede, giving them an awesome look and feel.

EVH Surf

Stay casual and cool in the new EVH "Surf" Slip Ons.

These are ultra-lightweight, super-comfortable, and relaxed - somewhere between a sandal and a shoe. A real treat for your feet.

EVH Flip Flops

These are back after being sold out for years. Many people say these are the most comfortable flip flops they've ever owned.

View all EVH footwear here.