VAN HALEN Classic Featured In New TV Ad For McDonald's UK; Video

Van Halen's mega-hit, "Jump", is featured in a new TV commercial for McDonalds, set to air on television in the UK during ITV’s The Voice on Saturday, November 11. Check it out below.

According to Berkshire Live, the third instalment of the Raise Your Arches series, set to Van Halen’s iconic 80’s smash hit ‘Jump’, continues to see people share their craving for a McDonald’s while escaping the chaos of Christmas.

The film shows communities from across the UK and Ireland uniting to head to the Golden Arches – from the cast of a school nativity play to a group in fancy dress on a Christmas pilgrimage to the darts. The advert showcases the magic of an invitation to McDonald’s in the festive moments we all share.