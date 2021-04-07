VAN HALEN Classic "Why Can't This Be Love" Gets Couch Riffs Treatment; Video

The Couch Riffs crew are back with a cover of Van Halen's "Why Can't This Be Love". Watch the clip below.

A message states: "We lost an absolute legend last year when Edward Van Halen passed away and many beautiful and deserved tributes have been made to him. Obviously we here at Couch Riffs love Van Halen's catalog as much as everyone else does but we have been shocked at how little attention has been given to the Sammy Hagar era of the band in the ensuing covers and tributes. So, we fixed that.

"We present to you 'Why Can't This Be Love' from Van Halen's 1986 album, 5150 (a name that has since become synonymous with EVH as a man and a gear pioneer with his branding).

"Allow me to introduce my band this week:

vox/bass: Jordan Steinberg

guitar/bvs: Talor Steinberg

drums: Ryan Moore

synth guitar: Mike Squires

Mixed by Don Gun & Edited by Mike Squires

