VAN HALEN - David Frangioni And Goldin Announce Auction Of ALEX VAN HALEN Drum Kit; Video

David Frangioni, a multi-platinum, award-winning musician, technologist, and CEO of Modern Drummer, has partnered with Goldin, the premier marketplace for collectibles, to present an extraordinary auction of iconic celebrity drum elements. This exclusive event offers collectors and music enthusiasts a rare opportunity to own a piece of rock history.

David Frangioni is renowned for his extensive contributions to the music and technology industries. His passion for drumming and technology has culminated in this unique auction, showcasing some of the most legendary drum kits in rock history from his Frangioni Foundation.

Frangioni purchased this 2012 custom Ludwig tour kit, complete with Paiste cymbals, directly from Alex, making this one of only four complete Van Halen drum kits ever to be offered for sale - each one unique to its specific Van Halen tour. Two of the four kits were recently sold at auction by Alex directly from his collection for well over $100k each with the third one selling in 2021 for over $230k at auction with proceeds going towards the Foundation. We are confident this one will exceed all expectations!

Auction ending July 13, 2024 at 10 PM.

Alex Van Halen Drum Kit: Go listen to the searing drum intro at the beginning of Van Halen's classic, "Hot For Teacher," from their hit 1984 record and rejoice that it was a paper route that decided the musical fate of the Van Halen brothers. Born in Amsterdam on May 8, 1953, to Jan van Halen, an accomplished jazz saxophonist and clarinetist, and his wife, Eugenia, Alex, his brother Eddie, and their parents moved to Pasadena, California, in 1962.

Though the brothers were trained as classical pianists, Alex first gravitated towards the guitar, while Eddie first picked up sticks on a $125 Japanese-made St. George Kit, with Eddie delivering papers to pay for the kit. When Eddie was away slinging papers instead of licks, Alex stepped behind the kit, honing the craft that helped launch Van Halen into the pantheon of rock gods. When Eddie heard Alex's mastery of the drum solo on "Wipeout," Eddie turned his attention—thankfully—to the guitar. He thus set the earliest lineup of one of the most influential music acts in rock history, with Alex's drumming drawing inspiration from the likes of Ginger Baker, John Bonham, Keith Moon, Buddy Rich, and Ray Phillips, which all formed to create a wholly unique and singular sound.

The offered custom 1-of-1 Ludwig drum set with pedals, hardware, and Paiste cymbals used during Van Halen's 2012 tour in support of their album A Different Kind of Truth is presented. Alex, who uses and endorses Ludwig drums and Paiste cymbals, used this kit during the 60 shows on the tour. The tour kicked off with three warm-up shows at Café Wha? In New York City, Henson Recording Studios in Hollywood, and The Forum in Inglewood before the tour kicked off in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center on February 18, 2012, ending on June 26 in New Orleans. The Asia portion of the tour was canceled due to Eddie Van Halen's emergency surgery for diverticulitis and rescheduled for 2013. The tour grossed $49.9 million with over 485,000 attendants.

The complete custom drum kit was designed and constructed for Alex by John JD Douglas, Alex's longtime drum technician and liaison for over 20 years, and was played during the 2012 tour by one of rock's most influential drummers. The tour-used drum kit comes with an LOA from Douglas, who states that the kit, constructed by Douglas, was sold by Alex directly to The Frangioni Foundation through him, attesting to its authenticity. For a closer look at the kit and its history, watch the video below:

